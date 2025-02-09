Delhi Elections: From liquor policy to Sheesh Mahal, Anna Hazare takes a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anna Hazare takes a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal

Social activist Anna Hazare, whose anti-corruption movement of 2011 became a starting point for the political career of Arvind Kejriwal, criticised him for losing the election. He said AAP national lacks understanding about serving society. He also took a jibe at Kejriwal's liquor policy and 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Anna Hazare stated that if Kejriwal understood the concept of serving people, he would not have thought of constructing a 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Anna Hazare's 'Sheesh Mahal' jibe at Kejriwal

Social activist Anna Hazare said, "He used to say that he will stay in a small room all his life... Happiness is not found outside... Doing good work for society makes one happy from within. He did not understand this... Otherwise, he would have never thought of making the 'Sheesh Mahal'..."

Anna Hazare on February 8 stated that Kejriwal had given liquor licenses after coming to power. "He gave liquor licenses after coming to power. When he was with us.. he did not like liquor. Liquor is just a way to destroy everything..." "With the liquor policy issue came the money and they drowned in it. The (AAP's) image was tarnished. People saw him (Arvind Kejriwal) talking about clean character and then about liquor," Hazare said.

Hazare said the AAP lost as it failed to understand the need to serve people selflessly and took the wrong path. "Money took the front seat which dented AAP's image, leading to its defeat," he added.

Delhi liquor scam

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22, and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Delhi election results

The BJP registered a landslide victory with 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly while AAP -- which had won 62 assembly constituencies in 2020 and 67 in 2015 -- saw its tally plunge to 22.

