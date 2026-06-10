Daylight robbery caught on cam in Nagpur, robbers flee with Rs 5 lakh cash from parked van

Nagpur:

A daring daylight robbery took place on a busy road in Nagpur's Khaparkheda area, where two men were caught on camera stealing a bag containing Rs 5 lakh in cash from a van parked on the road while the owners were just a few meters away at a shop, unaware of the theft.

CCTV footage shows one of the accused taking out a bag of cash while his accomplice helped him escape from the scene on a motorcycle. According to the police, the amount belonged to Sampat Mulashi Sahu, an employee of a major private company. He and his driver Atul Kale were travelling in a white Omni van on Tuesday when the robbery took place.

They were taking the cash to the Savner area after withdrawing it from a bank in Nagpur's Shankar Nagar.

Video shows sneaky robbery

The CCTV footage shows the driver and the employee in the van, en route to Savner, stopping at a restaurant on the Pipla Dak Bungalow National Highway for tea and snacks, leaving the cash on the van’s dashboard.

Meanwhile, one of the robbers who had been keeping a watch covered his face with a cloth, opened the driver’s side van door, took the cash, and fled on a motorcycle with his accomplice. Since the van doors and windows were not locked, the robbers were able to take advantage of the situation and remove the bag from the van.

The motorcycle used in the crime did not carry a registration number. A few innocent bystanders were seen standing around the scene of the crime, in the footage, seemingly unaware of the crime being committed under their noses.

Police were immediately called, and an investigation has been launched.

The Khaparkheda police in Nagpur are now analysing the CCTV footage. Police say a major question is whether a tip-off was involved, as details of the cash withdrawal and the individual's arrival were only to a few people.

Police are probing as to how Sampat left the amount unguarded in his car without keeping in mind the security and leaving the vehicle unlocked.

A hunt has been launched for the accused who are yet to be identified. Police have begun gathering clues on the basis of the CCTV footage.

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