Cyber fraud in Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 4 Lakh by impersonators posing as senior police officials

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 20-year-old woman from Ghatkopar in Mumbai was defrauded of Rs 4 lakh by scammers who impersonated senior police officers. The fraudsters falsely claimed to be Delhi Police officials and used the names of well-known Mumbai Police officers to lend credibility to their claims.

How the fraud unfolded?

According to information provided by the police, the complainant, who works in Andheri, received a call from an unknown number on July 19 around 12:30 pm. The caller alleged that her Aadhaar card had been misused to open multiple bank accounts and that she was now under investigation for financial crimes.

False claims and intimidation

To intensify the deception, the fraudsters initiated a video call where two men dressed in police uniforms introduced themselves as DCP Daya Naik and Pramod Verma of the Delhi Police Crime Branch. They threatened the victim with severe legal consequences, including arrest, a Supreme Court notice, and a CBI investigation. The scammers falsely claimed that her documents had been linked to the ongoing case involving businessman Naresh Goyal.

Misuse of senior officials’ names

The impersonators went so far as to say that CBI officer Rashmi Shukla would conduct the further investigation. They told the woman not to approach her local police station or bank, warning that local authorities could be complicit in the fraud.

Further deception via video call

The next day, the woman received another call, during which several individuals dressed in police uniforms appeared on video. This elaborate ruse was part of a coordinated effort by the scam ring to maintain pressure on the victim.

Monetary loss and police action

Under duress, the woman ended up transferring ₹4 lakh to the fraudsters. The accused also made several other false claims to manipulate her. Mumbai Police have registered a case against five unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

Background on misused identities

It is important to note that encounter specialist Daya Naik, whose name was misused by the fraudsters, is a renowned officer of the Mumbai Police. He was promoted to ACP rank and is scheduled to retire today (July 31). Rashmi Shukla, another name associated with the scam, currently serves as the Director General of Police (DGP).

Police advisory

Mumbai Police are urging citizens to be cautious of such scams, especially those involving the impersonation of law enforcement officials. They have also stressed the importance of verifying such claims through official channels and refraining from transferring money without proper verification.