Crucial to cultivate a 'cyber security' mindset in society, says Brijesh Singh at book launch event

New Delhi:

At the launch of Demystifying Cybersecurity, authored by Dr Durga Prasad Dube and held at the auditorium of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary and Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, emphasised the growing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital age.

As the Guest of Honour at the event, Singh said, "In the current era, cybersecurity has gained paramount importance. In our daily lives, its significance is evident for every individual, particularly in ensuring data protection, safeguarding freedom of expression, and securing personal information. Therefore, it is crucial to cultivate a cybersecurity mindset across society."

The book launch event was attended by distinguished guests, industry leaders, and cybersecurity professionals who came together to mark the release of Dr Dube's latest work on the evolving landscape of cyber security. Present on the dais were Chief Guest Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange; Guest of Honour Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant (Retd.), former National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC); Guest of Honour Siddharth Vishwanath, Partner and Leader – Risk Consulting Services at PwC India; and Manish Khurana of Bloomsbury India Publishing.

Principal Secretary Singh said, "Security means technology, not just compliance with rules; rather, security resides in our minds. Often, people who do excellent work cannot speak or write well. But when a person like Durga Prasad Dube writes, it is a great gift for readers. Everyone has a desire to write something at some point in their lives."

He further added that in today's era of Artificial Intelligence, where machines generate more words in a week than humanity has ever created, it has become even more important for humans to write. Start by writing blogs. It doesn't matter if no one reads them. Compile them later. They will become a part of your life journey or history.

He also said that India possesses one of the largest digital public infrastructures in the world. The country faces various cyber-attack challenges. Even in such situations, due to contributions from people like you, India is rightfully moving towards global leadership. I am confident that the strong foundation of India's progress in the coming years will be built on cyber security.

Speaking on the occasion, author Dr Durga Dube said, "The subject of cyber security involves many complex processes. Through this book, an attempt has been made to present these processes in simple and easy-to-understand language. He expressed confidence that the book would help readers understand the myths surrounding cyber security and explore future challenges. He added that reading the book would foster a cyber security mindset across organisations and contribute to building a more trustworthy cyber security environment.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange, said, "The military is deployed at the borders to protect the country's boundaries. Similarly, the police are ready to protect us within the country. However, today, this border is in everyone's hands in the form of a mobile phone. Mobile phones are one of the biggest cybersecurity challenges we all face today. At the same time, India is undergoing one of the most remarkable digital transformations in the world. In June 2025, internet connections in the country crossed the 100-crore (1 billion) mark, making India a massive digital ecosystem.

Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant (Retd.) also shared his thoughts on the occasion and reviewed the work of author Dr Durga Dube. Manish Khurana provided an overview of the book Demystifying Cybersecurity.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp. During the event, the book was formally released by the dignitaries. The event was attended by officials from the National Stock Exchange, cybersecurity experts, and researchers. The book launch was followed by a panel discussion on the topic, 'Cybersecurity Beyond Technology: Leadership, Resilience and Trust in the AI Era'.