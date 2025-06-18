COVID-19: Maharashtra reports new coronavirus cases, daily count rises to 61 Maharashtra covid cases: Since January 2024, Maharashtra has carried out 23,241 COVID-19 tests, resulting in 1,695 recoveries to date. Mumbai remains the state's worst-affected region, having logged 899 cases since the start of the year- including 435 cases in May and 458 more in June so far.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (June 18), taking the cumulative number of cases recorded since January this year to 2,169, according to data released by the state health department.

City-wise breakdown of new infections

The newly reported cases were spread across multiple districts and municipal regions-

Mumbai: 19

Thane Municipal Corporation: 3

Navi Mumbai: 2

Mira Bhayandar: 1

Panvel: 2

Pune district: 1

Pune city: 11

Pimpri Chinchwad: 5

Satara district: 1

Sangli district: 1

Sangli city: 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city: 2

Nagpur district: 1

Nagpur city: 7

Wardha: 2

Testing and recovery statistics

Since the beginning of 2024, the state has conducted 23,241 COVID-19 tests, with 1,695 patients successfully recovering from the virus. Mumbai remains the most affected area, having recorded 899 cases since January, including 435 in May and 458 so far in June.

No new fatalities reported

Importantly, no COVID-related fatalities were reported on Tuesday. Since January 1, Maharashtra has recorded a total of 31 deaths, of which 30 patients had comorbidities, while one succumbed to a different illness.

Maharashtra reported 67 cases on June 17

Maharashtra reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and two related fatalities, according to data released by the state health department on Tuesday. This brings the total number of confirmed infections since January 1 to 2,108, while the death toll has risen to 31. Of these, 30 patients had pre-existing comorbidities.

Deaths reported in Thane and Solapur

The two recent COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Thane and Solapur, highlighting the continued vulnerability of high-risk individuals.

Mumbai continues to report highest case load

Mumbai reported 17 new infections, the highest in the state for the day. With these additions, the city’s total case count for 2024 reached 880, including 439 cases reported in June alone.

Other city-wise case distribution

Solapur Municipal Corporation: 16 new cases

Pune Civic Limits: 14 new cases

Testing Update

Since the beginning of the year, the state has tested over 20,000 samples, with a positivity rate that continues to fluctuate across regions.