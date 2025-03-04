Congress to bring privilege motion against CM Devendra Fadnavis over Dhananjay Munde's resignation Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that NCP leader Dhananjay Munde resigned as minister after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as an accused in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Congress on Tuesday said that it will bring a breach of privilege motion against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly after he accepted Dhananjay Munde's resignation. As per the Congress party, the Assembly session is underway, hence, the Chief Minister should have informed the House about the resignation of Dhananjay Munde before making public announcement. The Congress alleged that Fadnavis came to the media before the House and gave a statement which is against the rules.

Notably, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde resigned from the Cabinet after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as an accused in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

CM Fadnavis accepted his resignation and informed the media about it on Tuesday. Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action."

Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, is the NCP MLA from Parli in the Beed district. He was earlier the guardian minister of Beed. Currently, NCP head Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister of Beed district along with Pune.

Sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Fadnavis on Monday night to discuss the repercussions of the CID's chargesheet in the Deshmukh murder case, along with two related cases where Karad has been named the prime accused. "Fadnavis has asked Dhananjay Munde to resign as minister today," a source said.