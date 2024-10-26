Congress releases third list of 16 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Congress party today (October 26) releases its third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Congress releases second list of 23 candidates

The Congress party on Saturday released the second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.As per the list, the party has fielded Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from Bhusawal-SC, Swati Sandip Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Anuja Sunil Kedar from Savner, Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja Ganesh Thavkar from Bhandara SC, Dalip Waman Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon-SC constituency.

The party has also fielded Rajkumar Lotuji Puram from Amgaon-ST, Vasant Chinduji Purke from Ralegaon, Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar from Yavatmal, Jitendra Shivajirao Moghe from Ami-ST, Sahebrao Dattrao Kamble from Umarkhed-SC, Kalias Kisanrao Gortantyal from Jalna, Madhukar Krishnarao Deshmukh from Aurangabad East constituency.Additionally the party has also fielded Vijay Govind Patil from Vasai, Kalu Badheliya from Kandivali East, Yashwant Jayprakash Singh from Charkop, Ganesh Kumar Yadav from Sion Koliwada, Hemant Ogale from Shrirampur-SC, Abhaykumar Satishrao Salunkhe from Nilanga and Ganpatrao Appasaheb Patil from Shirol constituency. On Thursday, the party released the first list of 48 candidates for the Assembly elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has revealed its seat-sharing arrangement for 255 constituencies, assigning 85 seats to each party. The remaining 23 seats in the state Assembly will be allocated based on their respective party candidate lists. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that each alliance partner, namely Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) will be contesting 85 seats each. Additionally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed that the MVA partners will be contesting 85 seats each. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.