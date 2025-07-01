Congress MLA Nana Patole climbs speaker's podium, gets suspended from Maharashtra assembly for a day The incident occurred soon after the Question Hour, when Patole demanded action against BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate for allegedly making insulting remarks about farmers.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Congress MLA and former assembly speaker Nana Patole was suspended from the state legislative assembly for a day on Tuesday after he climbed onto the Speaker’s podium during a heated exchange.

The incident occurred soon after the Question Hour, when Patole demanded action against BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate for allegedly making insulting remarks about farmers.

"We will not tolerate the insult of farmers; the Chief Minister must apologize! The continuous insult of farmers by the leaders of Mahayuti is highly condemnable. The statements made by Assembly member Babanrao Lonikar and Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate have hurt the sentiments of farmers. The Chief Minister must publicly apologize in the House for this serious matter. Our clear stance is that the insult of farmers will not be tolerated under any circumstances!" Patole took to X and said.

Speaker confronted, house adjourned briefly

Patole approached the podium and was seen arguing with Speaker Rahul Narwekar, prompting the House to be adjourned for five minutes.

When proceedings resumed, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Patole’s behaviour, stating that his aggressive approach toward the Speaker was inappropriate and unbecoming of a former Speaker. Fadnavis also urged Patole to apologise.

However, instead of apologising, Patole once again climbed the Speaker’s podium and reiterated his demand for action against Lonikar and Kokate. In response, Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced Patole's suspension from the House for the rest of the day.

Controversial remarks by BJP Leaders

Patole’s protest was in response to recent remarks made by BJP leaders. MLA Babanrao Lonikar, addressing farmers in Partur (Jalna district), claimed that critics of the BJP should remember they receive benefits such as clothes, shoes, mobile phones, and financial aid for sowing because of the government.

Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate also stirred controversy by saying that farmers had used loan waiver funds for weddings and that crop insurance, priced at just one rupee, was being misused, adding, “Even beggars don’t accept one rupee.”