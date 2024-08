Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a major jolt to Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra, Deglur MLA Jitesh Antapurkar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. He along with several of his supporters joined the saffron party in the presence of prominent BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Ashok Chavan. Notably, Antapurkar is known to be a close associate of Chavan.

More details to be added