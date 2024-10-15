Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar joins Ajit Pawar's NCP ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar welcomes Congress MLA Hiraman to his party

Congress MLA Hiraman Bhika Khoskar joined the Ajit Pawar led-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday night. He represents the Igatpuri assembly constituency. He joined NCP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare.

Khotkar was suspected of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections, since then he distanced himself from the party and there were speculations that he would leave Congress and join the ruling party ahead of the Maharashta Assembly elections.

No seat-sharing issues: Patole after Congress meeting

In another development, Congress top leadership held a key meeting with Maharashtra party leaders in New Delhi on Sunday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Patole, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and senior leader Balasaheb Thorat attended the meeting at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole asserted that there are no issues of seat-sharing among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents and the coalition will form the government in the state, overcoming the BJP's "horrible tactics".

"The strategy for the Maharashtra Assembly polls was discussed. We will move forward with our alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi," Patole told reporters after the meeting.

