Congress' Nana Patole writes letter to PM Modi, urges for Marathi announcements on Maharashtra flights

In a strategic move to rally Marathi pride ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He demands that all flight announcements at Maharashtra airports include Marathi alongside Hindi and English, positioning it as a tribute to the state's official language.

Elevating Marathi as a classical language

Patole highlighted the central government's recent recognition of Marathi as a classical language, underscoring its cultural significance. "Marathi is Maharashtra's state language, spoken daily by millions in their everyday lives," he wrote, arguing that this status demands greater visibility in public spaces. The letter frames the demand as both a practical convenience for local passengers and a step toward preserving and promoting Marathi's rich heritage.

Call for mandatory announcements across Maharashtra airports

Patole specifically urged implementation at key airports including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

His key proposals include-

Domestc and international flights : Make Marathi announcements compulsory on all incoming aircraft.

: Make Marathi announcements compulsory on all incoming aircraft. Current practice : Many airlines currently limit announcements to Hindi and English, sidelining the state language.

: Many airlines currently limit announcements to Hindi and English, sidelining the state language. Affected airports: Cover all major hubs in Maharashtra to ensure uniformity.

This push aims to make air travel more inclusive for Marathi-speaking passengers, who form the majority in the region.

Broader push for language respect and passenger convenience

Patole emphasised that honoring Marathi respects the sentiments of Maharashtra's residents. "Such measures will enhance passenger comfort while boosting the language's conservation and spread," he noted.

He appealed directly to PM Modi, "We request the Ministry of Civil Aviation, all airlines, and Airport Authority of India to take positive action. We trust you will consider this sympathetically and implement appropriate steps."

Timing with BMC elections

The demand arrives amid intensifying political activity for the BMC polls, where language and regional identity often play pivotal roles. Congress hopes to leverage Marathi sentiment to counter rivals like Shiv Sena and BJP, who have historically championed regional pride. Patole's initiative revives debates on linguistic equity in aviation, similar to regional language mandates in other states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.