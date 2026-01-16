Maharashtra civic polls 2026: Complete list of winners of Thane Municipal Corporation Thane, one of the major municipal corporations, also went to the polls on Thursday. The city has 131 seats in total.

Thane:

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has won four seats in Thane Municipal Corporation election. The counting in the civic body is currently underway.

Voting was conducted on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with over 39,000 polling stations set up statewide for a total of 2,869 seats.

Thane, one of the major municipal corporations, also went to the polls on Thursday. The city has 131 seats in total. In the previous elections held in 2017, the results were different, but in the current election, the united Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, winning 67 seats. The united NCP secured 34 seats, while the BJP won 23 seats. The Congress Party managed to claim 3 seats, AIMIM won 2, and the remaining 2 seats were captured by independents and other parties.

Here’s the seat-wise list of winners from Thane in 2026