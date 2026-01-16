Maharashtra civic polls 2026: Complete list of winners of Thane Municipal Corporation

Advertisement
Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has won four seats in Thane Municipal Corporation election. The counting in the civic body is currently underway. 

Voting was conducted on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with over 39,000 polling stations set up statewide for a total of 2,869 seats.

Thane, one of the major municipal corporations, also went to the polls on Thursday. The city has 131 seats in total. In the previous elections held in 2017, the results were different, but in the current election, the united Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, winning 67 seats. The united NCP secured 34 seats, while the BJP won 23 seats. The Congress Party managed to claim 3 seats, AIMIM won 2, and the remaining 2 seats were captured by independents and other parties.

Here’s the seat-wise list of winners from Thane in 2026

Ward Number Winner Party
1A    
1B    
1C    
1D    
2A    
2B    
2C    
2D    
3A    
3B    
3C    
3D    
4A    
4B    
4C    
4D    
5A Sulekha Sudhakar Chavan Shiv Sena
5B Jayshree David Shiv Sena
5C    
5D    
6A    
6B    
6C    
6D    
7A    
7B    
7C    
7D    
8A    
8B    
8C    
8D    
9A    
9B    
9C    
9D    
10A    
10B    
10C    
10D    
11A    
11B    
11C    
11D    
12A    
12B    
12C    
12D    
13A    
13B    
13C    
13D    
14A Sheetal Dhamale Shiv Sena
14B    
14C    
14D    
15A    
15B    
15C    
15D    
16A    
16B    
16C    
16D    
17A Ekta Bhoir Shiv Sena
17B    
17C    
17D    
18A Sukhada More Shiv Sena
18B Jayshree Phatak Shiv Sena
18C    
18D Ram Repale Shiv Sena
19A Meenal Sankhye Shiv Sena
19B Namrata Bhosale Shiv Sena
19C Vikas Repale Shiv Sena
19D Rajendra Phatak Shiv Sena
20A    
20B    
20C    
20D    
21A    
21B    
21C    
21D    
22A    
22B    
22C    
22D    
23A    
23B    
23C    
24D    
25A    
25B    
25C    
25D    
26A    
26B    
26C    
26D    
27A    
27B    
27C    
27D    
28A    
28B    
28C    
28D    
29A    
29B    
29C    
30A    
30B    
30C    
30D    
31A    
31B    
31C    
31D    
32A    
32B    
32C    
32D    
33A    
33B    
33C    
33D    
     
     
     
     
Top News

