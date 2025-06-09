CM Fadnavis flags off Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Mumbai, showcasing Shivaji Maharaj's legacy | Video Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Express from Mumbai on Sunday, coinciding with the 351st anniversary of Shiv Rajyabhishek. The six-day heritage tour will cover key historical sites linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday morning flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Express from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, marking the start of a special tourist circuit showcasing the life and legacy of the Maratha warrior king. The train's journey coincided with the 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, celebrated as Shiv Rajyabhishek Day.

Speaking at the launch, CM Fadnavis said, “My greetings to everyone on Shiv Rajyabhishek Day. 351 years ago, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established Hindavi Swaraj. The Bharat Gaurav Yatra Train for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit, which started today, will take passengers to all the prominent places related to Shivaji Maharaj over the next five days. I thank Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible.”

Fadnavis added that the initiative has drawn massive public interest. “The train is 100% booked on its first journey. A total of 710 passengers are travelling today, and 80% of them are below the age of 40. This shows that the youth want to connect with our history,” he said.

Six-day heritage tour through Maratha legacy

The Bharat Gaurav Express will take passengers across key historical and cultural sites in Maharashtra associated with Shivaji Maharaj, including forts, temples, and museums. The six-day itinerary includes visits to Raigad Fort, Shivneri Fort, Pratapgad, Panhala, Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati Temple, and the Shivsrushti theme park. Religious sites like the Bhimashankar Jyotirling temple and Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur are also part of the tour.

Here’s a day-wise breakdown of the itinerary:

Day 1: Mangaon (for Raigad Fort); overnight stay in Pune Day 2: Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati, and Shivsrushti; overnight in Pune Day 3: Shivneri Fort and Bhimashankar temple; return to Pune Day 4: Satara (Pratapgad Fort); onward to Kolhapur Day 5: Mahalakshmi Temple and Panhala Fort Day 6: Return to Mumbai

Full bookings, young crowd dominate maiden run

Central Railway officials confirmed that all seats across Economy (Sleeper), Comfort (3AC), and Superior (2AC) categories were sold out for the maiden run. The all-inclusive tour package covers train travel, hotel stays, meals (vegetarian only), local transfers, sightseeing, travel insurance, and escort services.

The journey is part of Indian Railways' Bharat Gaurav initiative, which promotes domestic tourism through theme-based trains that highlight India's cultural and historical heritage.