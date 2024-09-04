'Those born with golden spoon...': CM Eknath Shinde takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MIEKNATHSHINDE Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra politics: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at the opposition, particularly targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, by stating that those "born with a golden spoon" cannot realise the value of the Rs 1,500 monthly assistance being provided to underprivileged women under the state's new welfare initiative, the 'Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.'

Addressing an event in Mumbai's Chandivali area, Shinde responded to the opposition's criticism of the 'Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana,' which they have described as "deceptive and a false assurance." Shinde highlighted that, contrary to these claims, the scheme has received an overwhelming response from women across the state.

'2 crore women filled from to avail benefits'

The Chief Minister said that nearly 2 crore women filled the form for availing benefits under the scheme and 1.5 crore eligible among them have received the stipend of Rs 1,500 promised by the NDA government.

"The opposition makes fun of the scheme that they (the government) are giving bribes (through this scheme). Those born with a golden spoon will not understand the value of Rs 1,500. The value of Rs 1,500 will be known to my 'ladkya bahini' (dear sisters)," he said, in an apparent reference to Thackeray, whose party has been critical of the scheme.

Shinde insisted the moment the first tranche was credited to the bank account of beneficiaries, the opposition was proved wrong. "After the amount was credited, the opposition spread rumours that money will be taken back. But this government is the one that gives and not takes," Shinde maintained.

The opposition has criticised the 'Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana,' which is projected to cost the state exchequer Rs 46,000 crore annually, targeting financially disadvantaged women aged 21 to 65 years. They have argued that the scheme is financially unviable and have dismissed the monthly stipend as "paltry."

He encouraged women beneficiaries to "strengthen the hands of the government," suggesting that their support could lead to an increase in the monthly stipend. Shinde indicated that if the government gains more strength, the stipend amount could be doubled, aiming to appeal to women voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, expected in November.

What is Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The scheme was announced on June 28 in the state budget tabled in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. According to the scheme, a woman aged between 21-65 with less than Rs 2.5 lakh annual income can avail of the benefits of "Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojna'. Eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month as financial aid from the government. Later, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the first installment of the scheme would be released before Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

The state government aims to strengthen women socially, financially, educationally and politically and people must not fall prey to the fake narrative of the opposition about the Ladki Bahin Yojana, said Shinde, who also distributed some forms of the scheme to women as part of the launch event.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Samarjitsingh Ghatge joins Sharad Pawar-led NCP ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

Also Read: Maharashtra polls: Eknath Shinde hold seat-sharing talks with Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, consensus on 173 seat