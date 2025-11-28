CM Fadnavis forms probe panel into Rs 4,500 cr Navi Mumbai land scam allegations against Minister Shirsat Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a six-member committee, headed by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, to investigate allegations against Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

Mumbai:

The controversy centers on a Rs 4,500 crore land deal in Navi Mumbai involving CIDCO land linked to the Yashwant Bivalkar family, which has been under litigation for decades. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar accused Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, a close aide of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, of approving the allocation of 61,000 sqm of prime land worth thousands of crores during his tenure as CIDCO chairman, despite prior rejections and ongoing Supreme Court proceedings. The forest department has sought police action against the Bivalkar family and developers for alleged cheating and forgery in acquiring forest and government lands in Uran and Pen tehsils.​

Committee formation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a six-member investigation committee on Thursday, chaired by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, to probe the allegations against Shirsat- initially flagged two months ago. Members include Thane's Chief Conservator of Forests, Raigad District Collector, CIDCO Co-Managing Director, chief land records officers from Thane and Raigad, and Alibag's Deputy Conservator of Forests. The timing aligns with the winter session of the state legislature starting December 8 in Nagpur, amid political pressure from the opposition.​

Political context

Pawar alleged Shirsat cleared the file in his first CIDCO meeting, overriding CIDCO's own affidavits and reports denying the family's eligibility under the 12.5 per cent land compensation scheme for project-affected persons. The Bivalkar land, originally acquired under the Maharashtra Private Forests Act in 1975, saw High Court favor in 2014, stayed by the Supreme Court, yet approvals proceeded under the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Shirsat faces calls for resignation, with the probe aimed at addressing claims of irregularities before the session.​