CJP's Tiranga March falls flat in Mumbai as barely 50 to 80 people gathered at Azad Maidan

Mumbai:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced a protest on Friday under the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' campaign, with a proposed gathering at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place. However, Delhi Police detained him before the planned demonstration, and the protest failed to draw a significant crowd in the national capital. The party had also planned demonstrations in Mumbai and several other locations. However, its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Mumbai also failed to attract a substantial turnout, with only a handful of participants seen at the venue throughout the day.

CJP's Mumbai protest sees a thin turnout

According to the information available, the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march organised by CJP in Mumbai had permission to take place at Azad Maidan between 10 am and 5 pm. However, the protest failed to gain momentum. Only a small number of people were seen at the venue from morning until 5 pm, and the gathering reportedly did not cross 50 to 80 people at any one time. The demonstration also appeared to lack a consistent focus, with discussions shifting between different issues throughout the day instead of remaining centred on a single demand.

Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained in Delhi

In Delhi, Dipke had called for a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. However, police took him into preventive custody as he left the residence, before he could reach the proposed protest venue. The planned demonstration did not draw a significant response. Meanwhile, roads in Connaught Place remained open, and traffic movement appeared normal. AISA leader Neha Bora was also detained by Delhi Police at Mandi House.

Delhi placed under heavy security ahead of protest

Delhi Police maintained a heavy security presence across Connaught Place ahead of the proposed CJP march. Police personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed throughout the area, with Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in force in Connaught Place. More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed across central Delhi, according to the information provided.

Barricades were placed at Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Parliament Street. Central Park in Connaught Place was also closed to visitors on Friday and Saturday. Delhi Police warned of strict action against marches and demonstrations held without permission.

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