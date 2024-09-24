CID to investigate killing of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department (CID) will conduct a probe into the death of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde.

Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has commenced an investigation into the death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, following a police encounter that has raised numerous questions.

Encounter details and circumstances

Akshay Shinde, 24, was reportedly killed near the Mumbra bypass on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched a police officer's gun while being transported in a police vehicle. During the incident, a police personnel was also injured due to the exchange of gunfire. Authorities claim that Shinde fired at an assistant police inspector, prompting retaliatory fire that led to his injuries. He was later pronounced dead after being transferred to a hospital.

Forensic examination underway

In light of the incident, a team of forensic science experts has been deployed to examine the police vehicle involved in the encounter. This is part of a broader effort to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding Shinde's death. A CID team is expected to visit the Mumbra bypass crime scene and take statements from the police officers who were present during the incident.

Family's call for justice

The family of Akshay Shinde has expressed their dissatisfaction with the police narrative, particularly his father, Anna Shinde, who has demanded an independent inquiry into the killing. They contest the police claim that Shinde fired first, asserting that the details surrounding the encounter are suspicious.

Post-mortem and legal reactions

Shinde's body was moved from the Kalwa Civic Hospital to J J Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted in-camera with the presence of expert doctors. Meanwhile, Asim Sarode, the lawyer representing the two minors Shinde allegedly assaulted, labeled the incident as the "killing of justice," emphasizing the tragic implications for the survivors of the sexual assault.

Background of the case

Akshay Shinde was arrested on August 17 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in a school toilet in Badlapur, Maharashtra. The incident reportedly took place on August 12, igniting public outrage and calls for justice. The current investigation into Shinde's death adds another layer of complexity to an already sensitive case, as authorities grapple with the implications of police encounters and the pursuit of justice for victims of sexual violence.

