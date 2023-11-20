Mumbai: Chhota Shakeel's aide Riyaz Bhati threatens witness from jail, booked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a criminal case against the henchman of underworld don Chhota Shakeel’s aide, Riyaz Bhati, for allegedly threatening a witness in an extortion case against him. The complainant said that the aides of Bhati had threatened to kill him.

Riyaz Bhati and his close aides threatened witness

The complainant alleged that Riyaz Bhati and his close aides kept threatening him from June 2022 to November 4, 2023, and told him not to go to the court to testify and that if he went, he should testify in favour of Riyaz Bhati, failing which he would face death.

Based on the complaint of the complainant, Khar Police have registered a case against accused Bhati and his close relatives under sections 195 (A), 506 (2) and 34 (Fabricating of false evidence, Criminal intimidation, Criminal conduct with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started further investigation.

Bhati arrested in extortion case

Riyaz Bhati, who is an associate of Mumbai's underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, is currently lodged at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station in an extortion case. He was named in the FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case. "Riyaz Bhati's name is also mentioned in the same FIR which has been registered against Param Bir Singh in an extortion case", the police had said.

Police alleged that Bhati used to collect money from bar and restaurant owners and send it to suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

Earlier, Rehnuma Bhati, estranged wife of Riyaz Bhati had also filed a complaint alleging rape and molestation by her husband Riyaz Bhati in Mumbai's Santacruz police station.

(With ANI inputs)