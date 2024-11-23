Chinchwad Assembly Election Results LIVE: Rahul Tanaji Kalate Vs Shankar Jagtap, who will win? Check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chinchwad Assembly Election

Chinchwad Assembly Election 2024: The Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday morning, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback. The counting of votes commenced at 8 am in all the counting centres in the state, an election official said. At the counting centres, officials first began verifying and counting the postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8.30 am. There will be a minimum of 20 rounds of counting in each assembly segment, an official said. The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

The Chinchwad Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 205 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Chinchwad is part of the Pune district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

BJP candidate Jagtap Laxman Pandurang won the Chinchwad seat in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Chinchwad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 86,47,172 voters in the Chinchwad constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 44,91,068 were male and 41,55,330 were female voters. 774 voters belonged to the third gender.

Chinchwad Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

Chinchwad Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP candidate Shankar Jagtap has been pitted against Sharad Pawar-led NCP Rahul Kalate.

Chinchwad Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Jagtap Laxman Pandurang won the Chinchwad seat. He has polled 1,50,723 votes with a vote share of 54.17%. He defeated Independent candidate Kalate Rahul Tanaji, who got 11,02,225 votes (40.34%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Jagtap Laxman Pandurang won the Chinchwad seat. He was polled 46,291 votes with a vote share of 33.97%. SHS candidate got 63,489votes (23.29%) and was the runner-up.

Chinchwad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Year Candidate Party Total Vote

2019 Jagtap Laxman Pandurang BJP 1,50,723

2014 Jagtap Laxman Pandurang BJP 1,23,786

2009 Jagtap Laxman Pandurang IND 78,741

Chinchwad Voter Turnout

In 2019, the Chinchwad legislative assembly constituency had a total of 51,08,480 electors. Total number of valid vote was 27,08,231. BJP candidate Jagtap Laxman Pandurang won and became MLA from this seat. He secured a total 15,0,723 votes.

