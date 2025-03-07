Maharashtra politics heats up as CM Fadnavis removes Shinde's close aide from key position in MITRA Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has removed Eknath Shinde's close aide from the post of Vice President of the 'MITRA' amid the buzz of political tensions in the Mahayuti government. MITRA was established in 2022 by the then Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government

In a significant political development in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has delivered yet another setback to his deputy and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde by removing the latter's close associate from a key position in the state. As per the details, Ajay Ashar has been removed from the position of vice-chairman of Maharashtra Institute for Transformation (MITRA).

Modeled after NITI Aayog, MITRA was formed under the Maharashtra government to drive policy transformation. After forming the government in 2022, Shinde had appointed Ajay Ashar, a prominent builder and chairman of Ashar Group, as the vice-chairman of MITRA.

NCP, BJP leaders take over as new vice-chairpersons

In a reshuffling order, the Fadnavis government has replaced Ajay Ashar with two new vice-chairpersons. The newly appointed leaders are Dilip Walse Patil from Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Rana Jagjit Singh Patil from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Rajesh Kshirsagar, who was already holding a position in MITRA, has been retained. The move has sparked widespread speculation in political circles, with many viewing it as another major blow to Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis denies of any rift with Shinde

Reports of tensions between Fadnavis and Shinde have surfaced in recent months over various decision-making differences. However, Fadnavis has repeatedly dismissed these rumours, stating that some people are competing with legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed in weaving political stories. The Chief Minister also rubbished claims that he had put a hold on decisions taken by his predecessor. While Fadnavis maintained all partners of ruling Mahayuti – BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP – are working unitedly, Shinde chipped in saying, “Everything is thanda thanda, cool cool.”

