Chhath Puja celebrations sparks row in Mumbai over artificial ponds; MNS, Sena UBT raise objections

The UBT Shiv Sena has argued that playing Bhojpuri songs at high volume at railway stations inconveniences passengers and should not be encouraged in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress and UBT Shiv Sena have raised concerns over environmental pollution caused by Chhath Puja celebrations along the coastline.

Railways defends Bhojpuri songs

The railway administration has said that announcements are being made through loudspeakers on the Railway Board's instructions to facilitate North Indian passengers during Chhath Puja. Songs are also being played intermittently to provide information to passengers travelling to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

The BJP and Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, accused opposition parties of attempting to create a Marathi versus non-Marathi divide for political gains. They maintained that people from different castes, religions and regions live together in Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut accuses BJP of bringing UP politics to Mumbai

UBT Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Uttar Pradesh's electoral politics should not be brought to Maharashtra and Mumbai. He alleged that Hindi and Bhojpuri songs were being played at railway stations because of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, adding that such a practice had not been followed during festivals such as Diwali, Christmas and Eid.

Raut said railway announcements should primarily provide passengers with information about trains and their schedules. He clarified that his party had no objection to people celebrating Chhath Puja and said everyone was welcome to participate in each other's festivals. However, he criticised the politicisation of religious celebrations.

'Has the opposition become asuric forces?'

Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey hit back at the opposition, accusing the descendants of Bal Thackeray of opposing Hindu festivals despite the late Shiv Sena founder's support for grand Chhath Puja celebrations.

Questioning the opposition's stand, Dubey asked whether it had become an 'Asuric force' by opposing Hindu festivals and deities. He also questioned whether the opposition's objections were linked to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections and whether Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav approved of the protests.

Ministers call for peace and compliance with rules

Maharashtra Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal appealed for unity, saying the focus should be on building a developed India and a developed Maharashtra rather than engaging in internal disputes.

Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said every community has the right to celebrate its festivals, but celebrations must not inconvenience others. Speaking to the media in Nagpur, he said all communities must follow the prescribed sound restrictions and other regulations.

On the demand for artificial ponds, Bhoyar said permission would be granted in accordance with the law. Regarding Bhojpuri songs at railway stations, he said restrictions would be imposed if any objectionable content was found, while songs that did not violate any rules could be played.

MNS opposes Chhath Puja at beaches

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar opposed organising Chhath Puja at Mumbai's beaches, questioning why devotees could not use artificial ponds when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had made similar arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion.

He also referred to a court restriction on Chhath Puja celebrations at Girgaon Chowpatty over pollution concerns and questioned attempts to organise the festival at Juhu and other beaches.

On the Bhojpuri songs controversy, Killedar alleged that the move was aimed at appeasing North Indian voters travelling to Uttar Pradesh to vote in the upcoming elections. He accused political parties of attempting to create divisions between Marathi and non-Marathi communities and said railway stations should play announcements related to train operations and essential services rather than songs.

Rejecting allegations that the MNS was opposing Hindu festivals, Killedar said the issue was neither about Hinduism nor Hindutva but about electoral politics and maintaining Maharashtra's social harmony.

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