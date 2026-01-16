Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Close contest between Congress and BJP Early trends from the Chandrapur civic vote count show BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT in a close contest, with counting still in progress.

New Delhi:

The total number of seats in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation stands at 66. In Chandrapur, early morning trends indicated a close contest between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (UBT). As counting progressed, the latest trends declared in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation showed the Congress moving ahead with 13 seats, followed by the BJP with 9, with counting still underway for the remaining seats.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023. Of these, nine fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the most urbanised belt in India.

Voting took place in these municipal corporations: Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.

The last election of the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation was held in 2017, when voters elected representatives to all 66 seats in the civic body.

In the 2017 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party, winning 36 of the 66 seats. The Indian National Congress secured 12 seats, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party with 8 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won two seats each, while Independents won three seats, and one seat went to another registered party. The results reflected a strong showing by the BJP, with several parties securing representation in the corporation. Stay tuned for live updates on the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates on the results.