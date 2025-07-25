Video: Centuries-old fort collapses near Balapur in Maharashtra's Akola amid heavy rainfall Preliminary reports suggest that relentless monsoon rains, coupled with years of neglect and inadequate maintenance, severely compromised the already fragile structure. Once a proud symbol of the region’s heritage, the fort had been steadily deteriorating and had reached a dangerous state.

Akola:

A dilapidated section of an ancient fort near Balapur in Maharashtra’s Akola district collapsed on Thursday (July 25), reportedly due to prolonged neglect and heavy rainfall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, the dramatic collapse was captured on camera by nearby residents.

Collapse captured on video

Locals, witnessing the weakened walls sway under pressure, recorded the exact moment the structure gave way. The video has since been widely shared, drawing attention to the deteriorating state of many historical monuments across the region.

Rain and neglect to blame

According to initial reports, intense monsoon rains combined with a lack of proper maintenance significantly weakened the structure, which had already been in a fragile condition. The fort, once a symbol of regional pride, had become dangerously unstable in recent months.

Linked to Raja Jaysingh’s Era

Local historians believe the fort dates back to the reign of Raja Jaysingh, making it an important piece of Maharashtra’s architectural and cultural heritage. The incident has sparked renewed calls for conservation efforts to protect such monuments from further decay.

IMD issues 'Red Alert' for Konkan region amid heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, warning of heavy to moderate rainfall at isolated places on Thursday. A red alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in some areas. The red alert will continue for Raigad and Ratnagiri on Friday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and nearby districts on the same day.

Mumbai has experienced nonstop showers since early Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas like Andheri subway and traffic congestion on key roads such as the Eastern and Western Express Highways. In the 24 hours ending at 8 am, rainfall recorded was 47.77 mm in the island city, 33.10 mm in eastern suburbs, and 53.92 mm in western suburbs.

Konkan, Ghat regions brace for downpour

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, the intense rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure area developing over the Bay of Bengal, whose effects will be felt strongly across Konkan and ghat regions of Maharashtra.

A red alert has also been declared for the ghat areas of Satara, Pune, and Kolhapur for Thursday, and for Satara and Pune on Friday, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD's alert system advises people to "take action" under a red alert, while orange and yellow alerts indicate "be prepared" and "stay updated," respectively.