Central Railway cancels 30 trains on Mumbai-Pune corridor till July 17; check list

Mumbai:

The Central Railway has cancelled 30 long-distance and intercity train services until July 17 after multiple landslides damaged the Mumbai-Pune rail corridor in the Bhor Ghat section, severely disrupting operations. Officials said torrential rainfall on July 6 triggered several landslides between Karjat and Lonavala stations, mainly near Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill, damaging all three railway lines. Although restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, difficult terrain, continuous rain and hazardous working conditions have delayed the full resumption of services.

According to the Central Railway, the cancellations include 14 daily trains, eight services on specified dates and eight special trains. The daily trains cancelled from July 10 to July 17 are:

Deccan Queen

Deccan Express

Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express

CSMT-Hyderabad Express

Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail

Hubballi-Dadar Express

Trains cancelled on specified dates include:

Mahalaxmi Express

Jodhpur-Hadapsar Express

Dadar-Satara Express

Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express

The cancelled special trains include services connecting Mumbai and Pune with:

Gorakhpur

Ghazipur City

Hazrat Nizamuddin

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the restoration work on Thursday, saying the landslides had caused significant damage to the tracks and surrounding areas. The Mumbai–Pune route passes through the challenging Bhor Ghat section, which has three railway lines, the Up Line towards Mumbai, the Down Line towards Pune and the Middle Line.

Officials said one of the three lines has been restored, while work continues on the remaining two. Railway teams are coordinating with the district administration and the forest department to speed up repairs, though transporting construction material to the affected locations remains difficult.

Senior railway officials are monitoring the restoration work on-site, and all efforts are being made to normalise services at the earliest. Passengers have been advised to check the NTES app, contact railway helplines or follow the railways' official social media platforms for the latest updates.

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