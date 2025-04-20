Caught on cam: Teen with criminal record vandalises BEST bus with sword in Mumbai, threatens driver According to reports, the teenager halted a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus and threatened its driver with a sword.

Mumbai:

A 16-year-old boy with multiple prior police cases went on a rampage in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Saturday, vandalising a public bus with a sword in broad daylight. The incident, which occurred around 3:10 pm on Tank Road in Bhandup West, was captured on video showing the teenager in a fit of rage, reportedly triggered by being scolded by his uncle. He has since been detained.

According to reports, the teenager halted a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus and threatened its driver with a sword. He then attacked the driver, Dnyaneshwar Rathod, verbally abused him, and shattered the windshield and several windows of the bus, causing damage estimated at Rs 70,000. A nearby water tanker and an auto-rickshaw also suffered broken windshields.

Charged Under Arms Act, Sent to Juvenile Remand Home

The boy was apprehended and sent to a juvenile remand home. During questioning, he reportedly told police that he had lost his temper after being accused of theft by his uncle, according to Lokmat Times.

Based on the complaint filed by driver Rathod, the teen has been charged under multiple sections, including criminal intimidation, use of dangerous weapons, and criminal force. Authorities have also invoked the Damage to Public Property Act and the Arms Act. Officials confirmed that the teenager has a history of criminal involvement, with several cases registered against him for causing hurt and attempting to incite public disorder.