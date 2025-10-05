Caught on cam: Real estate agent arrested for attempting 'sexual assault' on two minors in Mumbai's Andheri Mumbai horror: After being apprehended, Jadhav was turned over to the MIDC Police Station. Acting on the parents’ complaint and supported by CCTV footage, authorities filed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Mumbai:

In a shocking incident from Mumbai’s Andheri East area, a 58-year-old real estate agent was caught attempting to sexually assault two young girls aged 6 and 7. The incident occurred in the MIDC police jurisdiction, within a residential building near Chakala, where the children were playing on Saturday afternoon around 3:15 pm.

CCTV cameras and parental alertness prevent the crime

The man, identified as Rajan Jadhav, allegedly approached the minors under the pretext of casual interaction before attempting to molest them. However, his actions were caught on CCTV cameras installed in the building. The footage quickly alerted the building residents and the children’s parents, who acted swiftly to intercept and detain the accused before any further harm could occur.

Handed over to police and charged under POCSO Act

Following his capture, Jadhav was handed over to the MIDC Police Station. Based on the parents’ complaint and the CCTV evidence, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has since been formally arrested and remains in custody as investigations continue.

Police investigation underway

Authorities are currently examining additional CCTV footage and recording statements from witnesses and the victims’ guardians. Police officials noted that initial evidence appears strong, and further details about the accused’s background and potential prior offenses are being verified.

The MIDC police emphasised that this case highlights the importance of community awareness, functional surveillance systems, and immediate reporting in ensuring the safety of children in residential complexes.