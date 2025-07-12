Caught on cam: Class 10 student electrocuted while playing badminton in Maharashtra's Nallasopara Maharashtra: The tragedy unfolded around 7 PM on Friday evening in the compound of a residential society. While playing badminton with his friends, Akash attempted to retrieve a shuttlecock that had become lodged near the window of a first-floor apartment.

Mumbai:

A 15-year-old boy died after receiving a fatal electric shock from an air conditioning wire while playing badminton in a housing society near Nallasopara, close to Mumbai. The victim, identified as Akash Santosh Sahu, was a student of Class 10.

Incident occurred while retrieving shuttlecock

The incident took place on Friday evening around 7:00 pm in the society compound of a residential complex. Akash was playing badminton with his friends when the shuttlecock got stuck near the window of a first-floor flat.

In an attempt to retrieve it, he climbed up and came in contact with a live AC wire near the window. The electric shock was so severe that Akash collapsed on the spot.

CCTV footage captured the incident

The horrifying moment was captured on the society’s CCTV camera. Visuals reportedly show Akash receiving the shock and falling to the ground immediately.

Police begin investigation

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are trying to determine how such a strong current was flowing through the AC wiring and whether there was any negligence involved.

Officials are also probing who may be responsible for the faulty or exposed wiring that led to the fatal electrocution. The incident has raised serious questions about electrical safety standards in residential complexes.

8-year-old boy injured by electric shock from streetlight in Thane’s Kalwa area

In another incident, a eight-year-old boy sustained injuries after receiving an electric shock from a streetlight in the Parsik Nagar area of Kalwa, Thane, on Friday night, according to a civic official.

Power supply disconnected, boy receives treatment

Following the incident, teams from Torrent Power, the municipal electricity department, and the fire brigade promptly reached the spot and disconnected the power supply to the streetlight. The boy suffered a minor injury to his right leg and was treated at a nearby private hospital.