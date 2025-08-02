Caught on cam: 37-year-old man dies of suspected 'heart attack' during workout at gym in Pimpri-Chinchwad Maharashtra: Despite the prompt response from fellow gym members, who quickly transported Milind to the nearest hospital, their efforts ultimately proved in vain. By the time they arrived, medical staff had examined him but could only confirm that he had already passed away.

Pimpri:

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, where 37-year-old Milind Kulkarni lost his life after suffering a suspected heart attack while working out at his local gym. The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, shining a spotlight on the rising incidents of fitness-related cardiac emergencies.

Sequence of events

According to preliminary information, Milind Kulkarni had joined the gym near his home about six months ago. While he wasn’t always consistent with his workout routine, he made an effort to go whenever he could find the time. On the day of the incident, Milind completed his workout as usual. After finishing his session, he sat down to drink some water. Suddenly, he began to feel dizzy and collapsed within seconds.

Immediate response, but tragic outcome

Other gym-goers rushed to help Milind and took him to the nearest hospital without delay. However, by the time they arrived, it was already too late. Doctors who examined him declared him dead on arrival. Initial reports suggest that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Authorities reviewing evidence

Local authorities have reportedly obtained CCTV footage from the gym along with a picture of the deceased as part of their investigation. The incident has raised concerns about gym safety protocols and the importance of regular health check-ups, especially for people involved in intense physical activities.

The sudden demise of a relatively young and seemingly healthy individual serves as a solemn reminder that underlying health conditions can go unnoticed, and emergencies can occur even during routine activities. The community mourns the loss of Milind Kulkarni and hopes for greater awareness surrounding health and fitness safety.