Seven killed, two injured as car collides with motorbike in Maharashtra's Nashik The accident took place late Wednesday night near a nursery on Vani-Dindori road in Dindori town in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

Nashik:

At least seven people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a motorcycle in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The accident took place late Wednesday night near Dindori town in the district.

Both vehicles overturned in a small canal

According to an official, the police received an alert at 11.57 pm about the incident, which took place near a nursery on Vani-Dindori road.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found both vehicles overturned in a small canal beside the road, the official said. "Seven persons were killed and two others suffered serious injuries," the police said.

After being alerted, police and other agencies reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Two people were killed after tempo traveller falls into gorge

Earlier, a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Gumri in Kargil district of Ladakh on Wednesday, leaving two dead and 15 others injured.

The tempo traveller was en route to Srinagar from Drass when the accident occurred here around 5:45 am. A joint rescue operation by police, army and local volunteers was launched immediately after the accident.

Two persons were found dead on-the-spot and 15 others were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital, the officials said, adding condition of eight of the injured was stated to be serious.

(With PTI inputs)

