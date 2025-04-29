Bus travel in Mumbai set to cost more as BMC approves steep hike in BEST fares | Check new rates here The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a substantial increase in fares for BEST bus services, doubling the minimum fare for both AC and non-AC buses. The move, aimed at tackling the undertaking’s financial crisis, is expected to impact over 31 lakh daily commuters.

Mumbai:

More than 31 lakh daily bus commuters in Mumbai are set to feel a heavier burden on their wallets, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a significant hike in fares for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services. Under the new structure, the minimum fare for both AC and non-AC buses will be doubled. BEST officials have confirmed that the fare revision was necessitated by the undertaking's severe financial condition.

While the proposal is still awaiting final approval from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), the BMC and BEST administration are preparing to implement the revised fares soon. According to the decision, the minimum fare for non-AC buses will increase from Rs 5 to Rs 10, and for AC buses from Rs 6 to Rs 12.

Over the past decade, the BMC has extended a subsidy of more than Rs 11,000 crore to sustain BEST. Despite this, the undertaking has continued to operate in the red. Citing budgetary constraints, the civic body has now declined further financial assistance and stated that a fare hike is the only feasible option left. Officials argued that the move is essential to stabilise and modernise the bus network. However, the decision has sparked discontent among commuters.

Commuters fear rising burden, shift to private transport

Several passengers have expressed concern that the increased fares will disproportionately impact lower- and middle-income commuters. Many warned that this could lead to a shift toward overcrowded suburban trains or private vehicles, potentially worsening traffic congestion and air pollution in the city.

Revised fare structure

Non-AC buses:

Up to 5 km: Rs 5 → Rs 10

5–10 km: Rs 10 → Rs 15

10–15 km: Rs 15 → Rs 20

15–20 km: Rs 20 → Rs 30

20–25 km: Rs 20 → Rs 35

AC buses:

Up to 5 km: Rs 6 → Rs 12

5–10 km: Rs 13 → Rs 20

10–15 km: Rs 19 → Rs 30

15–20 km: Rs 25 → Rs 35

20–25 km: Rs 25 → Rs 40

Revised weekly pass rates:

5 km: Rs 70 → Rs 140

10 km: Rs 175 → Rs 210

20 km: Rs 350 → Rs 420

Revised monthly pass rates

Non-AC buses:

5 km: Rs 450 → Rs 800

10 km: Rs 1,000 → Rs 1,250

20 km: Rs 2,200 → Rs 2,600

AC buses: