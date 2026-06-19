Bus services hit in Mumbai as BEST employees go on strike: What are their demands?

Mumbai:

Power supply in South Mumbai and civic bus services were disrupted on Friday after a joint action committee of employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking launched an indefinite strike at midnight in support of a series of long-pending demands.

The committee is demanding, among other things, the merger of BEST's budget with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, an umbrella body of 12 unions representing BEST employees, announced the indefinite strike at a gathering in Dadar on Thursday evening, alleging that the authorities had failed to address their demands within the stipulated timeframe.

BEST is Mumbai's second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway network. Besides operating bus services, it supplies electricity to over 10 lakh consumers in South Mumbai and carries around 25 lakh passengers daily.

The civic undertaking currently operates a fleet of nearly 2,700 buses. Of these, only 243 are owned by BEST, while the remaining buses are operated on a wet-lease basis through private contractors.

Why are BEST employees on strike?

Among the key demands raised by the employees are the merger of BEST's budget with that of the BMC, a one-time settlement of pending legal dues of retired employees, and implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period.

The unions are also seeking an end to contractual employment in the transport and electricity departments and the absorption of workers employed on wet-lease buses into the BEST workforce.

Additionally, the committee has demanded recruitment to vacant posts, expansion of the fleet to 6,000 buses under BEST ownership, timely promotions for eligible employees, and the scrapping of privatisation and public-private partnership (PPP) models within the undertaking.

MESMA imposed

The administration has invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), prohibiting BEST employees from going on leave or participating in the strike. Officials said all necessary measures would be taken to ensure that essential services remain available to Mumbai residents. However, the strike began at midnight, and BEST buses were largely absent from Mumbai's roads on Friday morning.

Employees have warned that if their demands are not addressed soon, both bus services and electricity supply could be adversely affected. The BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti has raised several demands, including salary hikes, pension benefits, clearance of pending dues of retired employees, recruitment to vacant posts, promotions, and the merger of BEST's budget with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The unions have also demanded an end to the contractual system and the induction of 5,000 buses under BEST ownership.

Appeal for peace

Authorities have cautioned that if the strike continues, Mumbai's public transport network and power supply could face significant disruptions, affecting millions of commuters and electricity consumers.

The administration stated that the strike organised by the unions has been declared illegal under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, 2023. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has appealed to protesters to maintain peace and ensure that law and order are not disturbed.

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