Maharashtra: 25 people injured, four critical after bus falls off bridge on Sambhaji Nagar-Jalna Highway

Maharashtra: At least 25 people were injured, four of them are critical after a private bus met with a horrific accident when it fell off a small bridge on the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar-Jalna Highway.

The bus was going to Nagpur from Pune when it met with the accident around Monday midnight.

According to reports, the accident took place after the driver lost control when the bus was crossing a flyover at Matrewadi fork on the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar-Jalna Highway.

The injured have been shifted to the District General Hospital.

"Upon receiving information about the accident, the police immediately reached the spot and admitted the injured to the District General Hospital for treatment. 25 passengers were injured and four were seriously injured," said a police official Sudam Bhagwat.

