Pune trader claims threat from Pakistan after boycott call on Turkish apples, Fadnavis says 'no need to worry' Following a call by Pune fruit traders to boycott apples imported from Turkey due to its support for Pakistan, trader Suyog Zende claimed he received a threatening voice message from Pakistan. The boycott protest escalated with traders dumping Turkish apples on Pune’s Marketyard road.

Pune:

A day after fruit traders in Pune decided to boycott apples imported from Turkey in protest against the country’s vocal support for Pakistan, a local trader claimed on Thursday that he received a threatening voice message from Pakistan. Suyog Zende, a trader at Pune’s Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), popularly known as Marketyard, said he started receiving calls on his phone early Thursday morning but did not pick them up. Later, he received a voice message containing abusive language targeting India and warning that no harm could come to Pakistan or Turkey. “I responded to the threats with a voice note of my own,” Zende told reporters.

This comes after a group of traders at Marketyard decided last week to stop dealing in apples imported from Turkey. The boycott was triggered by Turkey’s strong criticism of India’s recent air strikes on terror camps across the Pakistan border, including those in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Traders and local groups expressed anger over Turkey’s stance, linking it to support for Pakistan’s hostile activities against India. In a symbolic protest, traders at Marketyard on Thursday publicly threw apples imported from Turkey onto the road, drawing attention to their boycott demand.

According to Zende, Pune imports a range of fruits and dry fruits from Turkey, including apples, litchis, plums, cherries, and nuts. The apple imports alone are estimated at around Rs 1,200 crore annually, highlighting the economic impact of such a boycott. Zende said that traders were planning to meet the Pune police commissioner soon to discuss the threatening calls and seek protection.

CM Fadnavis hails Pune traders' boycott of Turkish products

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday congratulated traders in APMC Pune for adopting a 'nation first' stand by stopping the import of apples and dry fruits from Turkey to protest its support to Pakistan. "I congratulate all traders who have decided to boycott imports from Turkey. At this juncture, 'nation first' should be our stand. There is a need to teach a lesson not only to those who orchestrated the killings in Pahalgam but also to the countries supporting them. I welcome this organic feeling of 'nation first' among citizens," Fadnavis added.

As to one of the traders receiving a threatening call purportedly from Pakistan, he said the traders need not worry about such threats. "India is a country that stormed into Pakistan and decimated it. Even The New York Times exposed Pakistan by publishing satellite images of the destruction caused by India. On the other hand, Pakistan could not harm us. There is no need to fall prey to empty threats. The government will provide protection, and everyone should remain firm on the 'nation first' stand," he added.

