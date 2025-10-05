Borivali to Navi Mumbai International Airport; check best routes, transport tips and travel guide The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to open its doors on October 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport, located at Ulwe near Panvel in Raigad district.

Navi Mumbai:

The new Navi Mumbai Airport, a joint venture between the Adani Group (74% stake) and CIDCO (26% stake) will handle up to 90 million passengers annually and manage 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo, making it one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs. This will significantly reduce congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport in Santacruz.

Borivali To Navi Mumbai International Airport; here’s how

Travelers from Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, and other parts of North Mumbai need to plan their journey carefully, as the airport is about 54 to 60 kilometers away.

By road

Driving is the fastest option but can take 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours, depending on traffic. The most common route involves:

Taking the Western Express Highway southbound

Crossing the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Continuing via the Eastern Freeway

Using the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link) to enter Navi Mumbai

By train

For a more economical choice, local trains connect Borivali and North Mumbai to the airport area:

Take a Western Line train to Wadala Road

Switch to the Harbour Line towards Nerul or Belapur

Until the dedicated airport station is ready, passengers can alight at Seawoods or Belapur

Upcoming Targhar railway station and Uran line boost connectivity

A new railway station named Targhar near the airport is nearing completion. Once operational, it will provide direct train connectivity to the airport, making travel easier for suburban commuters. Additionally, the Uran railway line will soon link Navi Mumbai’s suburbs directly to the airport area, improving access for passengers coming from all parts of Mumbai.

What this means for travelers

The inauguration of Navi Mumbai Airport promises to transform travel for millions of passengers. For residents of Borivali and North Mumbai, it offers an alternative to the overcrowded Santacruz airport, with better facilities and improved connectivity. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or planning a trip soon, knowing the best routes and transport options to NMIA will save time and hassle.