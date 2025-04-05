BookMyShow removes Kunal Kamra from its artist list over Shinde video: Shiv Sena A Shiv Sena functionary thanked BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani for taking the action against Kunal Kamra and keeping the portal “clean and keeping such artists out of the list of pure entertainment”.

BookMyShow has removed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from the sale and artists list from its platforms, claimed Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal on Saturday. Thanking BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani for keeping the portal “clean and keeping such artists out of the list of pure entertainment”, the social media in-charge of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena extended his gratitude for the app’s support.

BookMyShow did not comment about the development when contacted.

"I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of your team to take the said artist out of your sale and promotion listing, thank you for even taking him out of the book my show search history. Your belief in maintaining peace and at the same time respecting our emotions has been instrumental," Kanal stated in a letter to Hemrajani.

He said Mumbaikars love and believe in every form of art but not personal agendas. "Your personal touch and guidance by your team were invaluable in navigating and reaching a solution.

"We deeply value your commitment to BookMyShow's values that align with the support, and customer experience, your vision and leadership are truly inspiring, thank you for giving us your team and getting this cleared at the earliest.

Thank you," Kanal said.

Kanal, along with several Shiv Sena workers, was booked for allegedly vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed. During his act, Kamra made a remark hinting at Shinde, calling him a “traitor”, which sparked a major controversy.

Mumbai Police has issued three summons to Kamra, who is reportedly in Puducherry, requesting his personal appearance. However, he has failed to respond to any of them.

(With PTI inputs)