Bombay High Court rejects plea seeking permission to celebrate Chhath Puja at Girgaon Chowpatty

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant immediate relief to a petition filed by the Mithila Chhath Puja Association seeking permission to celebrate Chhath Puja at Girgaon Chowpatty on November 15 and 16. While rejecting the plea, the High Court said that although India is a country of diverse faiths, the right to religious freedom is subject to regulations and controls related to public order, health, and morality. The DB Marg police station had refused permission to build a stage and arrange a religious event at Chowpatty. The petition challenged this police decision.

Police deny permission citing high-level committee rules

In a letter dated September 17, 2026, the police informed the organisers that the High Court had appointed a high-level committee to manage Girgaon Chowpatty.

This committee had directed that no events other than Ganeshotsav, Navratri celebrations, Ramlila, Krishnalila, and Christmas would be permitted at Chowpatty. All relevant departments must grant prior permission for other events.

The organisers then submitted an application to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra seeking permission on October 7. The court was informed that this application is still pending.

'The Constitution gives rights, but there are limits too'

A vacation bench of Justices Advait M Shethna and Ranjit Sinha Raja Bhosale was hearing the petition. During the hearing, the state government cited a previous High Court order dated June 21, 2018, in the Adarsh ​​Chowpatty Pragati Mandal case. That order stated that a court-appointed monitoring committee must be made a party to any legal proceedings related to permitting any event or temporary construction on the beach.

The bench observed that when the petitioner's counsel was asked whether permission had been taken from the monitoring committee or whether it had been made a party to the petition, he had no satisfactory answer.

'We are a country of different religions...'

"We are a country of diverse religions, and Article 25 of the Constitution states that subject to public order, health and morality, everyone has the right to practice the religion of their choice. Therefore, the Court has put checks and balances in place," the High Court said.

The organisers also sought directions for an alternative venue; however, the bench refused to comment, saying the petitioner was free to pursue other options available under the law.

ALSO READ:

Delhi to Bihar bus service before Chhath Puja, over 50 luxury buses planned for 7 destinations