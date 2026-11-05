Bombay High Court orders Election Commission to add names of 6 Goa voters deleted during SIR

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted relief to a family whose names were missing from the electoral roll, directing the Election Commission to include their names in the voter list within 10 days. The court asked the Commission to first verify the family’s address before adding their names.

A bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar clarified that although the Supreme Court is hearing a separate matter concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the present petition is unrelated to that case. “We are allowing the petition. The Supreme Court is hearing the issue of SIR, but this is not a SIR case,” the bench said.

Gaurish Agni, appearing for the Election Commission, sought a stay on the order to enable the Commission to challenge it before the Supreme Court. However, the High Court rejected the request.

The case concerns Paresh Vasant Salgaonkar and five other members of his family, who reside in Goa’s Santa Cruz Assembly constituency. The family had shifted their residence within the same constituency and submitted Form 8 applications for address changes on the instructions of their Booth Level Officer (BLO).

However, their names were missing from the draft electoral roll published during the SIR process. They later learned that the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) had rejected their Form 8 applications, but this information reached them after the deadline for filing claims and objections had expired.

The Election Commission subsequently advised the family to submit fresh Form 6 applications. The family challenged this suggestion, arguing that Form 6 is meant for first-time voter registration, while Form 8 is used by existing voters to update details, including their address.

During the hearing, the Election Commission argued that SIR is a fresh revision exercise distinct from the regular Special Summary Revision (SSR). It explained that its software could not link the Form 8 applications with the family’s existing EPIC records because enumeration slips had not been submitted at their previous address. Consequently, the applications were automatically rejected for technical reasons.

The Commission also maintained that the absence of names from the draft electoral roll does not technically amount to deletion, as SIR uses the previous voter list only as a reference rather than directly carrying it forward.

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