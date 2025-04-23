Bombay High Court jails, fines woman for calling it ‘dog mafia’ over stray feeding order The Bombay High Court has sentenced a Navi Mumbai woman to one week of simple imprisonment and fined her Rs 20,000 for making contemptuous remarks, including calling the court a “dog mafia,” after it passed an order in support of stray dog feeders in her housing society.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to one week of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 after convicting her of criminal contempt for making derogatory remarks against the judiciary. The woman, Vineeta Srinandan, a member of a Navi Mumbai housing society’s managing committee, had referred to the court as a “dog mafia” in internal emails after the HC passed an order favouring residents who feed stray dogs.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna observed that such contemptuous language was "brazenly derogatory" and "not expected from educated persons". The court rejected Srinandan’s apology, terming it “crocodile tears” and a “routine sorry mantra”.

The case stems from a January petition filed by society resident Leela Verma, who alleged harassment by the managing committee over feeding stray dogs. The HC had ruled in Verma’s favour on January 21, stating that residents’ welfare associations must not obstruct feeding and that any grievances should be taken up with municipal authorities. The court also barred the society from interfering with designated feeding activities.

Following the order, Srinandan allegedly circulated emails among committee members containing disparaging comments about the judiciary, prompting the court to initiate contempt proceedings. While pronouncing the sentence, the court stayed the execution for eight days to allow her time to file an appeal.

(With PTI inputs)