Bombay High Court directs eco-friendly immersions: Idols up to 6 feet must go in artificial tanks

In a significant move to safeguard the environment during religious festivities, the Bombay High Court has ruled that all Ganesh idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial water tanks starting this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi, which begins on August 27. The directive will remain in effect until March next year and will apply to all festivals involving idol immersion, including those using Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols.

Court aims to minimise environmental impact

A bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne emphasised the need to reduce the ecological footprint of idol immersions. “The court has to endeavour that the impact of immersion of idols is a bare minimum on the environment,” the bench noted.

Mandatory compliance for local bodies

The high court instructed the Maharashtra state government to enforce its immersion policy "in letter and spirit" and directed all local bodies to strictly ensure that idols up to six feet tall are immersed only in artificial ponds. This move aligns with the guidelines laid out by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) aimed at curbing water pollution caused by traditional immersions in natural water bodies.

Expert committee for sustainable solutions

Additionally, the court ordered the formation of an expert committee tasked with exploring scientific and environmentally friendly methods for dissolving PoP idols. The committee will also investigate the feasibility of recycling materials used in idol-making.

The verdict came in response to a series of petitions demanding strict adherence to revised CPCB guidelines concerning the use and disposal of PoP idols. The court’s decision underscores a growing judicial commitment to balancing religious practices with ecological responsibility.