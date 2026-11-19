The Bombay High Court on Thursday stayed the demolition of the dilapidated 'Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana', a property allegedly linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in Mumbai. The court directed that photographs be taken of the demolition work carried out so far, as it restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from undertaking any further demolition until the next hearing, scheduled for November 25.

During the hearing, the petitioners argued that the BMC had issued a sudden notice and arrived to carry out demolition without giving them adequate time. Rejecting these allegations, the civic body's lawyer told the court that the first notice in the matter had been issued in 2018.

The court also sought clarification on whether the property belonged to the Waqf Board. It was informed that the matter had previously come up before a division bench during the COVID-19 period.

The BMC had classified the structure as a dangerous C-1 category building and proposed its demolition on November 18 and 19 under police protection.

According to the civic body's notice, the demolition was necessary to facilitate road-widening work. The BMC had also asked occupants to remove religious materials, including copies of the Quran and prayer mats, before the demolition began.

AIMIM, Congress oppose demolition

The proposed action has drawn opposition from the AIMIM and Congress, which have claimed that a mosque registered with the Waqf Board is located within the premises. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan alleged that the demolition notice was illegal despite stay orders from the Supreme Court and the Waqf Tribunal. Claiming that the mosque was around 140 years old, he said the authorities should not proceed with demolition and sought 15 days to present their legal case.

He also demanded strict action against officials allegedly acting arbitrarily.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam supported the proposed action, arguing that the property should be dealt with in accordance with the law given its alleged links to Dawood Ibrahim, who is wanted in connection with terrorist attacks in India.

He said agencies were entitled to take action within the legal framework and added that any mosque located within the property would also be affected by the demolition.

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