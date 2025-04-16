Bombay HC reserves order on Kunal Kamra's plea against FIR, says he will not to be arrested now Earlier this month, Kunal Kamra moved the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR filed against him in connection with the 'gaddar' jibe directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat.'

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved order on Kunal Kamra's plea against the FIR in the Eknath Shidne jibe row and instructed the police not to arrest the comedian till then. A high court bench of justice Sarang Kotwal and justice Shriram Modak said that the arguments concluded and agreed that summons are under 35(3), which specifically refers that the arrest of person is not required, in that background arrest of this person does not arise. “Matter reserved for orders till then petitioner shall not be arrested," the court said.

In the meantime, the Madras High Court had on April 7 extended Kamra's interim protection from arrest till April 17 after he moved the court seeking transit anticipatory bail in connection with the FIR lodged against him in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Kunal Kamra moved the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR filed against him in connection with the 'gaddar' jibe directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat.'

Kunal Kamra's counsel argued that in light of the Madras High Court's protective order, his client has offered to give a statement via video conferencing on multiple occasions due to safety concerns and that authorities have, however, insisted on his physical presence.

The petition, reportedly filed on April 5, challenges the FIR on constitutional grounds, arguing it violates Kamra's fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, namely, freedom of expression and the right to life. A division bench comprising Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak will hear the matter.

After hearing the petition, the judge ruled that Kamra would be protected until April 16 and issued notices to the Government of Maharashtra and the complainant, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, to respond to the petition.