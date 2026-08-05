Bombay HC orders takedown of 'vile, abusive' content linking Nitin Gadkari to E20 fuel row

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of allegedly defamatory social media posts targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and linking him to the E20 fuel row, describing the content as "vile, abusive, obscene and defamatory."

Hearing a civil suit filed by Gadkari, Justice Arif Doctor granted interim relief and directed Meta, X Corp and Google LLC to ensure that the posts are taken down without delay.

"These posts, on the face of it, are abusive, vile and obscene," the court observed, adding that such content has no place on online platforms where it can be freely accessed, particularly by younger users.

The court also questioned whether major technology companies had effective systems in place to proactively identify and remove abusive content instead of requiring affected individuals to seek judicial intervention.

"With all this technology at your disposal, don't you have some mechanism where there should be triggers? If someone uploads something vulgar or abusive, it should immediately be picked up and deleted. This is absolutely vile. Someone is just spewing venom," Justice Doctor remarked.

The court further said that if similar posts, including deepfakes or AI-generated content, are uploaded in the future, Gadkari may approach the platforms directly, which would be expected to act on such complaints. It also stressed the need for a mechanism that enables online platforms to remove such material without forcing victims to move the courts.

The matter has been posted for further hearing after four weeks, with the respondents directed to file their affidavits in reply to Gadkari's plea.

Last week, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways filed a civil suit against Meta, X Corp, Google LLC and unidentified persons over allegedly defamatory deepfakes and AI-generated posts linked to the ethanol-blended fuel policy. Through his counsel, Sandeep Ladda, Gadkari sought the immediate removal of the content, a permanent injunction against its circulation, and Rs 11 crore in damages.

According to the suit, several AI-generated and manipulated posts falsely portrayed Gadkari as being personally responsible for the ethanol-blending programme and alleged that he and his family had financially benefited from the policy. The minister argued that the claims were fabricated, malicious and intended to damage his reputation and personality rights.

The plea also clarified that the ethanol-blending programme and the E20 fuel policy are administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and not by Gadkari personally. While affirming that the suit does not seek to curb fair criticism or legitimate public debate, it contended that the defamatory and fabricated allegations had crossed the limits of lawful free speech.

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