Bombay HC clears way for new passenger jetty at Gateway of India | Here's what travelers can expect The new infrastructure will include a terminal platform, a 150-car parking area, a VIP lounge, an amphitheatre, food court, cafe, and ticketing counters.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday approved the Maharashtra government’s plan to construct a new passenger jetty and terminal at the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai. The decision came from a division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne, which found no illegality in the project.

While granting approval, the court imposed several conditions to restrict the project's commercial elements. The proposed amphitheatre, it ruled, shall be used only as a seating area for passengers, not for entertainment purposes. Similarly, the cafe or restaurant will be permitted to serve only water and packed food, not full meals or offer dining services.

Old jetties to be phased out

The High Court also directed the Maharashtra Maritime Board to ensure that, upon the completion of the new jetty, the four existing jetties currently in use be phased out, in line with instructions from the Indian Navy. These jetties, the court observed, have been in operation for nearly a century.

Dismissing the concerns raised in multiple petitions regarding environmental damage, the court stated that the project adhered to the principle of sustainable development. It said, "Pursuit of development is not an affront to the environment when it walks the careful path of sustainability, guarded by regulations and reason." The court further added that the government's policy decision did not suffer from arbitrariness or irrationality.

Project features and scope

The new infrastructure will include a terminal platform, a 150-car parking area, a VIP lounge, an amphitheatre, food court, cafe, and ticketing counters. The court also emphasized that the jetty is meant solely for passenger transport and will not involve cargo or fish handling operations.

According to the Maharashtra Maritime Board, approximately 35 lakh passengers use the four jetties every year to travel from south Mumbai to destinations like Alibag in Raigad district. The court noted that the new facility aims to ease congestion and provide improved infrastructure for the existing heavy passenger flow.