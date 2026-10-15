Bombay HC bars bursting of firecrackers on roads, public places in Maharashtra during Diwali

Mumbai:

Taking a strong stance on noise and air pollution during Diwali and other festivals, the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued directives prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers on roads and in public spaces across the state. However, no restrictions have been imposed on the manufacturing or sale of firecrackers. During a hearing of the matter, a division bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale also issued directives regarding restrictions on the use of DJs, loudspeakers, Dolby sound systems, and laser lights. The court has instructed the administration to formulate a set of regulations within one week and ensure their strict enforcement.

Bombay HC expresses concerns over noise pollution during festivities

Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale passed an order on a PIL and expressed concerns over noise pollution during festivities and the bursting of firecrackers on public streets.

During Ganeshotsav last month, the High Court had banned the bursting of firecrackers on public streets during the ongoing festivals, issuing a slew of directions to curb “high level of noise pollution”.

During the hearing on Thursday, the judges remarked that “toxic pollution” affects senior citizens and children, among others, and becomes “impossible after Diwali,” which needs to change as “times are different.”

Court clarifies livelihoods of many depend on manufacturing and sale of firecrackers

The High Court also clarified that the livelihoods of many poor families depend on the manufacturing and sale of firecrackers; therefore, this trade is not being banned. Nevertheless, it will be the administration's responsibility to ensure that firecrackers are burst only in designated and appropriate locations.

The court further directed the administration to launch a comprehensive public awareness campaign promoting the use of 'green' (eco-friendly) firecrackers and the celebration of an environmentally conscious Diwali. It suggested enlisting the help of celebrities for this purpose.The High Court also stressed that these directives should not be limited to this year's Diwali alone, but that their effective implementation must be ensured in the future as well.

The High Court issued the order that the state government, BMC, and MPCB to set up an awareness mechanism within a week, including school-level programmes, public announcements and display boards in trains and buses.The court also asked authorities to encourage citizens to use green, low-emission crackers and emphasise a limited time period for bursting firecrackers.

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