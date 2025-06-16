Two prominent schools in Mumbai receive bomb threats, police launch investigation Following the alert, police teams from Deonar and Samta Nagar immediately reached the respective campuses, conducted thorough searches, and intensified security protocols. However, as of now, no suspicious objects have been found during the investigation.

Tension gripped parts of Mumbai on Monday after two prominent schools received bomb threat emails, which led to prompt police action. As per the information, Kanakia International School in Deonar and Ryan International School in Samta Naga were targeted in the disturbing messages, which not only threatened the institutions but also warned of bomb blasts in various parts of Mumbai.

Following the alert, police teams from Deonar and Samta Nagar immediately reached the respective campuses, conducted thorough searches, and intensified security protocols. However, as of now, no suspicious objects have been found during the investigation.

An FIR has been lodged against an unknown individual under relevant sections, and the cyber cell has been roped in to trace the origin of the emails. This fresh threat comes just days after a similar threat was received by the US Consulate in Mumbai's BKC area.