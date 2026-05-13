Bomb scare near Pune hospital after recovery of low-grade explosive device, ATS joins probe | VIDEO

Pune:

Panic spread in Pune's Hadapsar area on Wednesday after a law-grade explosive device was found on the premises of the Ushakiran Hospital, prompting an immediate response from police and security agencies.

According to preliminary information, the suspicious object was discovered in the parking area of Kamdhenu Society near the Kamdhenu Status locality in Hadapsar.

Following the alert, senior officials of the Pune City Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also been roped into the join the probe seeing the sensitivity of the incident.

Officials said the suspicious object was being examined to determine whether it was an explosive device. As a precautionary measure, the object was shifted to another location for further examination and disposal procedures.

Police have also initiated a probe to identify who placed the object in the parking area and what the possible motive behind it could be. Security in and around the locality has been tightened while authorities continue precautionary checks in the area.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Wall collapse kills 6 in Sangli

In a different incident, at least 6 people lost their lives and 14 others were injured after a wall inside a temple premises collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rainfall in the Sangli district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at a temple in Motewadi village of Jat taluka, where a large number of devotees had gathered to offer prayers during the Margubai Devi Yatra. According to police, the devotees were present inside the temple premises when gusty winds and rain lashed the area, causing the wall to collapse and trap several people under the debris.