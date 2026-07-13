BMC unveils 'manhole rail guard' to boost public safety; pilot project to begin in Mumbai's L Ward

Mumbai:

In a bid to strengthen safety measures during manhole maintenance operations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a new safety initiative — the 'manhole rail guard'. The prototype of the newly developed protective barrier was inspected on Monday at the BMC headquarters by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar.

During the inspection, Mayor Tawde and Bangar reviewed the Rail guard's design and functionality in detail, while recommending several improvements to enhance its effectiveness. They suggested that the protective barrier should feature a collapsible design so it can be adjusted to fit manholes of different sizes. The officials also proposed adding reflectors or flashing lights to improve visibility during nighttime operations and reduce the risk of accidents.

Built for safety and ease of use

According to the BMC, the square-shaped manhole rail guard has been designed to provide enhanced protection for both sanitation workers and pedestrians during maintenance work. The structure measures 1 metre in height and 1.5 metres in both length and width, making it sturdy yet practical for field deployment.

To cater to different operational requirements, the railguard has been developed in two variants weighing 225 kg and 80 kg, allowing flexibility based on the nature of the work and the location.

Pilot rollout planned in L Ward

The civic body will launch a pilot project for the manhole rail guard in Mumbai's L Ward, where its performance, usability and technical requirements will be closely monitored. Feedback from sanitation workers, engineers and members of the public will also be collected during the trial phase.

Based on the findings of the pilot project, the BMC will make any necessary modifications to the rail guard's design before taking a final call on expanding the safety system across all administrative wards in Mumbai.

Death due to open manhole

A 60-year-old man lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Chandivali area during heavy rainfall on July 2, officials said. The incident took place at around 12.30 pm on Khairani Road near Sanman Hotel. According to officials, the manhole had been left open for maintenance work when the accident occurred.

The victim was identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh, a resident of Yadav Nagar. Preliminary information suggests he was speaking on his mobile phone while walking and accidentally stepped into the uncovered manhole. He was rescued and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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