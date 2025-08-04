BMC shuts 51 kabutarkhanas after Bombay HC order, over 100 fined in Dadar More than 100 people have been fined Rs 500 each for feeding pigeons at Dadar Kabutarkhana. Medical professionals back the move, pointing to respiratory illnesses like histoplasmosis, allergic alveolitis, and psittacosis, caused by inhaling particles from dried pigeon droppings.

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on the Maharashtra government’s directive and Bombay High Court order, officially banned pigeon feeding at Dadar Kabutarkhana. Speaking to the media, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Jaydeep More said, “We are taking actions following orders by the High Court and state government. We are simply doing our job.” The civic body sealed the area on August 2, citing serious respiratory health risks caused by pigeon droppings. The Bombay High Court, in its order on July 30, stated to fine violators in addition to registering FIRs under BNS Section 271.

Over 100 fined so far

As per reports, more than 100 people have been fined Rs 500 each for feeding pigeons at Dadar Kabutarkhana. Medical professionals back the move, pointing to respiratory illnesses like histoplasmosis, allergic alveolitis, and psittacosis, caused by inhaling particles from dried pigeon droppings. Over 25 sacks of bird feed were confiscated. Makeshift fencing was dismantled. Nearly 2,000 pigeons were carefully boxed and moved to shelters, assisted by volunteers and animal welfare workers.

Many Jains, for whom feeding pigeons is a sacred ritual, marched peacefully from Colaba’s Jain temple to the Gateway of India. Chanting “Save the pigeons,” they protested what they called the “closure of a spiritual tradition.” The Dadar Kabutarkhana is just one of 51 such sites across Mumbai, many of which face similar fates.

