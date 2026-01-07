BMC polls: Shiv Sena candidate Salim Qureshi injured in knife attack by unidentified assailants Quraishi sustained serious injuries in the attack and has been admitted to Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Mumbai:

Salim Qureshi, the Shiv Sena candidate from Ward No. 92 in Mumbai’s Bandra for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, was reportedly attacked with a knife by unidentified assailants. The incident happened when he was addressing a public meeting.

Qureshi sustained serious injuries in the attack and has been admitted to Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have launched a probe into the incident.

BMC Polls: Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released its manifesto ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The party has promised large-scale infrastructure projects, including the construction of 500 km of new roads over the next five years and modernisation of bridges and flyovers. It also plans to introduce AI-based traffic management systems to ease congestion and develop new economic hubs in areas like BKC, Worli, and the eastern suburbs to boost employment opportunities.

The NCP pledged round-the-clock clean water supply, free water for residents of old chawls and slum areas, a zero-waste policy, river restoration projects and strengthened flood-control measures.

The party promises advanced primary health centres in every ward, free medical check-ups, upgraded municipal hospitals, and integrated mental health and de-addiction services.

In education, the NCP has committed to modernising BMC schools with digital classrooms, providing free nutritious meals for students, and expanding vocational and skill-based training programmes.

BMC Polls: Symbols allotted to 1,700 candidates

Officials announced on Saturday that a total of 1,700 candidates contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have been assigned election symbols. Independent candidates were given free symbols, including options such as hand carts, auto-rickshaws, coconuts, and whistles, while candidates representing political parties received their respective party symbols. The final list of candidates along with their allotted symbols has also been released.

Voting for Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election, including BMC, is scheduled for January 15. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.