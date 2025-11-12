BMC polls: BJP appoints four new Mumbai general secretaries amid organisational reshuffle BMC polls: At the same time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted its much-awaited ward reservation lottery for the forthcoming municipal elections. Out of the 227 wards, 114 have been set aside for women candidates, ensuring a 50 percent quota across all categories.

Mumbai:

In a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has restructured its Mumbai unit by appointing four new general secretaries on Wednesday (November 12). Rajesh Shirwadkar, Ganesh Khaparkar, Acharya Pawan Tripathi, and Shweta Parulekar have taken on these pivotal roles, positioning the party to bolster its urban outreach and sharpen election preparedness. This fresh leadership infusion comes at a time of heightened political activity and reflects the BJP’s intent to recalibrate its ground-level strategy for the crucial civic polls.

Ward reservation lottery sparks new dynamics

Concurrently, the BMC conducted the much-anticipated ward reservation lottery for the upcoming municipal elections. Out of 227 wards, 114 have now been reserved for women candidates, achieving a 50 per cent quota across all categories. The reservation classification includes two wards for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 15 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 61 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 149 for General category candidates. Within the women’s quota, one is allotted for ST, eight for SC, 31 for OBC, and 74 for General category women. This reshuffling has significantly altered the city’s political landscape- many senior corporators, including BJP’s Ravi Raja and Harshita Narwekar and Sena UBT’s Tejasvee Ghosalkar, lost their traditional wards due to the new reservation alignment.​

Transparent and inclusive draw process

The lottery took place at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir auditorium in Bandra, witnessed by a large gathering of political aspirants, party workers, and citizens. School students actively participated in drawing lots, and the proceedings were broadcast live outside the venue and on a local cable channel, enhancing transparency and civic involvement. The draft reservation list is set for publication on November 14, allowing citizens to submit objections or suggestions until November 20. After considering public feedback, BMC will release the final reservation list; polling is anticipated to be completed by January 31, as mandated by the Supreme Court.​

High stakes as civic polls loom

With the date for the long-delayed BMC elections still pending, these organisational and structural changes signal a transformative phase for Mumbai politics. The BJP’s internal reshuffle, combined with the dramatic shift in ward reservations, has set the stage for a closely watched, high-stakes contest as the civic body’s polling process nears its critical phase.​